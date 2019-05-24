CDC warns not to snuggle or kiss live chickens

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Centers for Disease Control is trying to control an outbreak of salmonella reported in 21 states including Texas.

According to the CDC, lab results show the outbreak is linked to the handling of backyard poultry. In interviews, 23 (70%) of 33 ill people reported contact with chicks and ducklings. People reported obtaining chicks and ducklings from several sources, including agricultural stores, websites, and hatcheries.

“People can get sick with Salmonella infections from touching backyard poultry or their environment. These birds can be carrying Salmonella bacteria but appear healthy and clean and show no signs of illness,” says the CDC.

So far, there are a total of 52 reported cases so far across the country. Here’s the break down:

Alabama 2

Arizona 1

Arkansas 2

Colorado 2

Idaho 1

Illinois 2

Kansas 2

Kentucky 1

Maryland 1

Michigan 1

Mississippi 3

Missouri 6

Nebraska 1

Ohio 9

Pennsylvania 5

Tennessee 4

Texas 2

Utah 1

Virginia 4

West Virginia 1

Wyoming 1

Total 52

The CDC found 70% of ill people reported contact with backyard poultry. 5 of the sick were hospitalized, 28% of those infected were children younger than 5 years.

Dr. Ryan McCorkle, an Emergency Medicine physician at St. David’s Medical Center hasn’t seen any salmonella cases tied locally to backyard chickens but says he’s not surprised with the growing popularity of area chicken coops in backyards.

He says many people may not be aware you can get salmonella easily from touching live chickens, “it’s the same bacteria of salmonella that’s on their feathers, on the chicken as is in the uncooked chicken that causes our food poisoning.”

Dr. McCorkle says in order to stay healthy, “the preventative thing is to wash those hands anytime you touch those chickens, don’t have them up near your face,” says Dr. McCorkle. It’s true, the CDC advises “don’t kiss backyard poultry or snuggle them and then touch your face or mouth.”

Here’s more advice from the CDC on staying healthy with your backyard flock: