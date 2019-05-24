CDC warns not to snuggle or kiss live chickens

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Centers for Disease Control is trying to control an outbreak of salmonella reported in 21 states including Texas.
According to the CDC, lab results show the outbreak is linked to the handling of backyard poultry. In interviews, 23 (70%) of 33 ill people reported contact with chicks and ducklings. People reported obtaining chicks and ducklings from several sources, including agricultural stores, websites, and hatcheries.
“People can get sick with Salmonella infections from touching backyard poultry or their environment. These birds can be carrying Salmonella bacteria but appear healthy and clean and show no signs of illness,” says the CDC.
So far, there are a total of 52 reported cases so far across the country. Here’s the break down:
- Alabama 2
- Arizona 1
- Arkansas 2
- Colorado 2
- Idaho 1
- Illinois 2
- Kansas 2
- Kentucky 1
- Maryland 1
- Michigan 1
- Mississippi 3
- Missouri 6
- Nebraska 1
- Ohio 9
- Pennsylvania 5
- Tennessee 4
- Texas 2
- Utah 1
- Virginia 4
- West Virginia 1
- Wyoming 1
- Total 52
The CDC found 70% of ill people reported contact with backyard poultry. 5 of the sick were hospitalized, 28% of those infected were children younger than 5 years.
Dr. Ryan McCorkle, an Emergency Medicine physician at St. David’s Medical Center hasn’t seen any salmonella cases tied locally to backyard chickens but says he’s not surprised with the growing popularity of area chicken coops in backyards.
He says many people may not be aware you can get salmonella easily from touching live chickens, “it’s the same bacteria of salmonella that’s on their feathers, on the chicken as is in the uncooked chicken that causes our food poisoning.”
Dr. McCorkle says in order to stay healthy, “the preventative thing is to wash those hands anytime you touch those chickens, don’t have them up near your face,” says Dr. McCorkle. It’s true, the CDC advises “don’t kiss backyard poultry or snuggle them and then touch your face or mouth.”
Here’s more advice from the CDC on staying healthy with your backyard flock:
- Always wash your hands with soap and water right after touching backyard poultry or anything in the area where they live and roam.
- Adults should supervise hand washing by young children.
- Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available.
- Don’t let backyard poultry inside the house, especially in areas where food or drink is prepared, served, or stored.
- Set aside a pair of shoes to wear while taking care of poultry and keep those shoes outside of the house.
- Children younger than 5, adults over 65, and people with weakened immune systems shouldn’t handle or touch chicks, ducklings, or other poultry.
- Don’t eat or drink where poultry live or roam.
- Don’t kiss backyard poultry or snuggle them and then touch your face or mouth.
- Stay outdoors when cleaning any equipment or materials used to raise or care for poultry, such as cages, or feed or water containers.
- For a complete list of recommendations, visit the Healthy Pets, Healthy People website section on backyard poultry.