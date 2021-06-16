1 taken to the hospital after car crashes into retention pond at Hill Country Galleria

Video courtesy of Jenny Hoff

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — One adult was taken to the hospital after reports that a car rolled into a retention pond at the Hill Country Galleria Wednesday night.

The rescue happened in the 3900 block of Market Street, which is near Dick’s Sporting Goods. The call came in just before 9 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The agency said initial reports were that a car rolled into a retention pond, turned upside down and no one was seen exiting the car. According to witness video sent to KXAN, there doesn’t appear to be water in the retention pond.

First responders found one patient at the scene and gave them CPR before taking them to a hospital in Lakeway. Lake Travis firefighters reported the person was trapped inside the car as it went into the retention pond.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue and STAR Flight also responded to the rescue. ATCEMS said to expect heavy traffic delays and road closures in the area as investigators work to find out what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

