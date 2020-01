The scene of an auto-pedestrian collision in a convenience store parking lot on FM 620 Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

WESTERN TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning a car hit her in a 7-Eleven parking lot.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 2:34 a.m. in the parking lot on FM 620 at the corner of Hudson Bend Road.

Austin Travis County-EMS says paramedics took the woman in her 20s to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the driver did stay at the scene after the crash.