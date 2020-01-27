Camper destroyed in east Travis County fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Austin Fire Department responded to a brush fire call Monday morning, and then found a camper fully engulfed in flames.

Emergency personnel went to 4201 Lower Drive in eastern Travis County at 4:15 a.m., and units arrived on the scene about 10 minutes later. Crews were able to put the fire out minutes after the arrived, authorities said.

Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway said the fire was in a rural area with limited fire hydrants, but he doesn’t think lack of accessible water was an issue, despite other reports.

Callaway said investigators from his office got to the scene at 4:39 a.m. He said the fire started in the camper that was abandoned on the side of the road within the right of way. He said law enforcement had it tagged for removal before the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is unclear, he said.