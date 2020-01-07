Burn ban issued for unincorporated Travis County through Feb. 5

Travis County

by: Billy Gates

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Travis County Commissioners Court voted for a burn ban covering unincorporated areas of the county Tuesday.

The ban lasts from Tuesday to Feb. 5 unless the judge or fire marshal takes action before then.

“Conditions have continued to worsen over the last week, and there is an increased risk in fire potential,” said Tony Callaway, the Travis County Chief Fire Marshal.

The ban doesn’t affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations and other outdoor hot works conducted within the guidelines established by the fire marshal’s office.

Campfires aren’t permitted in county parks when burn bans are active, but you can grill as long as the fire is within a container with a lid.

For further questions, contact the fire marshal’s office at 512-854-4621.

Austin-Travis County

