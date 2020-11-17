Burn ban issued for unincorporated areas of Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Commissioners voted and issued a burn ban in the unincorporated areas of the county, starting Tuesday. This burn ban will expire on Dec. 16 unless further action is taken by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal.

A burn ban for Travis County was previously lifted on Oct. 27.

“Unfortunately, we did not receive any substantial amount of rain last week,” said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. “We’re also expecting humidity levels to decline over the next few weeks, worsening our current situation and creating greater risk for the potential spread of wildfires. Therefore, we need to issue a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of Travis County to ensure public safety.”

This ban doesn’t include prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager or outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations and outdoor hot works operations as long as guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office are followed.

You should use caution when grilling or barbecuing. Call 911 immediately if a fire gets out of control. If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.