TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A burn ban for the unincorporated areas was issued on Tuesday, effective immediately until October 26.

The Travis County Commissioners Court voted to issue the ban for unincorporated areas of the county due to lower humidity levels and anticipated increase of fire danger.

“Fire danger is expected to increase significantly over the next seven to ten days as humidity levels drop and rain chances remain minimal,” said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. “We want to do everything we can to minimize the risk of wildfires, and a new burn ban is a tool we can use to keep our community safe.”

Prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager are still allowed. The ban also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations, and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Travis County Fire Marshal urges caution when conducting outdoor grilling and barbecuing. It is recommended residents have water nearby in case of a fire. Call 911 immediately if a fire gets out of control.