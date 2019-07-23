Brush fire in northeast Travis County contained, crews still on scene

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin and Manor fire crews responded to a brush fire near East Howard Lane and Harris Branch Parkway in northeast Travis County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The call came in at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday. AFD says the fire was initially 20 acres.

As of 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, AFD reports the fire has been contained and crews are beginning the mop-up process.

Several fire trucks remain in the wooded area close to the fire and some smoke is still visible.

STAR Flight was previously dispatched to the scene, according to AFD.

KXAN Photojournalist Ed Zavala contributed to this story