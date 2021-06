MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire that has grown to 50 acres in Mustang Ridge Saturday evening.

A Travis County Fire Rescue spokeswoman said STAR Flight is making water drops in the area of Old Lockhart and Glass Roads. First responders were sent to the fire around 6 p.m.

There are no evacuations underway in the area, and no houses are threatened, according to the spokeswoman.