AUSTIN (KXAN) — A brush fire in east Travis County has prompted evacuations and responses from multiple agencies, but it’s now 80% contained.

A 4:13 p.m. update from Travis County ESD No. 12 on Twitter said the fire is about 25-30 acres. So far, no homes are affected

ESD No. 12 initially tweeted at 2:49 p.m. that crews began fighting the fire at 13404 FM 969, behind the Sunbelt Rentals. That’s near the Hornsby Bend area, north of Webberville Road.







The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is also assisting. The Travis County Sherriff’s Office (TCSO) is evacuating the south end of Barteny Cove, according to a tweet from AFD. The meeting point for evacuees is Gilbert Elementary School.

