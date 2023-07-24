AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire produced a column of black smoke as it burned Monday afternoon in an area of southeast Travis County.

The fire is in the 4500 block of Brandt Road, just north of East Slaughter Lane and west of Bluff Springs Road. The Austin Fire Department said while it’s in Travis County ESD No. 11’s jurisdiction, AFD is sending units to assist in knocking the fire down.

AFD and Travis County ESD No. 11 responded to a fire that produced extremely black smoke Monday on Brandt Road in southeast Travis County. AFD said the fire burned tires and trash. (KXAN photo/Chelsea Moreno)

AFD said the fire burned “a pile of tires and trash” in an open field. By 7:30 p.m., AFD said the fire was out and it was clearing the scene while ESD No. 11 firefighters were staying to mop up.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 6:40 p.m., AFD said.