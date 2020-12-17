Brown Santa serving twice the number of people but with less donations, volunteers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Brown Santa will be serving twice as many people as normal this year, and the group will do it despite fewer donations and volunteers.

“This is the warehouse,” said Brown Santa Chairman Louis Moncivais. “Santa’s workshop.”

Louis Moncivais and his team of volunteers are working harder than in years past because of COVID-19.

“On a non-COVID year we would fit 80-100 people, this year we knocked it down to 50 that we can fit in here,” Moncivais said.

Every year Brown Santa, put on by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, delivers food and gifts to underprivileged families. This year they are doing the same, but with fewer volunteers and donations while the demand for their service is skyrocketing.

“Last year we had 1,200 applications, this year we are going to double that,” Moncivais said.

How are they able to keep up?

With donations down, many departments within the Travis County Sheriff’s Office stepped up by holding toy drive competitions to see who could collect the most toys. One department even raised more than $4,000 to donate, Moncivais said.

HEB also helped out by allowing the group to use one of their vacant buildings.

“Without this building we were not going to have a program this year,” Moncivais said. “We were two weeks later than we have ever been in getting into a building.”

Now their focus is on the families that need help and spreading some holiday cheer.

“The need is there,” Moncivais said.

Each child will receive five toys, along with a box of food.

Brown Santa will be taking donations up until Dec. 22.

For more information about upcoming events, visit the Travis County Sheriff’s Office website.