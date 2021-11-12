Boil water notice issued for all customers in Travis County Water District 10

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Everyone served by Travis County Water District 10 is being asked to boil water out of precaution Friday afternoon.

The water district says this is due to a large water line break at its McConnell pump station on Friday morning. This caused a lot of customers to have low water pressure or to lose water entirely.

The leak has now been stopped, and repairs have started, according to the water district.

However, all customers are being included in the boil water notice, because the water district says it’s had trouble finding out which homes and businesses were affected by the leak. Travis County Water District 10 covers an area near Loop 360 and Bee Caves Road, including West Lake Hills.

“Residents are asked to boil all water used for cooking and drinking until good lab results are returned,” the notice, which was issued at 1:30 p.m., reads.

For information on how to properly boil your water, you can follow these guidelines listed online. Water should typically be brought to a “vigorous rolling boil” and then boiled for at least two minutes. You can also buy bottled water instead.

You can get updates on the situation on the water district’s website.