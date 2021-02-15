Boil water notice issued for all City of Pflugerville public water system customers

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Customers with the City of Pflugerville public water system need to boil their water before consuming it, according to an announcement from the city Monday.

This is due to a prolonged power outage at the water treatment plant that caused distribution pressures to drop below 20 psi, the city said. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city to notify customers.

All customers should follow these directions, the city said.

To ensure harmful bacteria is destroyed, water for drinking, cooking, ice making and tooth brushing should be boiled and cooled before using. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and boiled for two minutes, the city said. People can also buy bottled water for consumption. The city recommends collecting two gallons of potable water for every member of your household for a 72-hour period. You can collect the water dripping from your faucets to prevent freezing.

When boiling is no longer needed, public water system officials will alert customers that the water is safe for drinking, the city said.

The city is currently working with Oncor to get a timeline on when repairs will be made and power restored to the water treatment plant. They do not have a time estimate right now.

Any questions can be sent to Brandon Pritchett at (512) 990-6402 or brandonp@pflugervilletx.gov.

The City of Kyle in Hays County is also asking customers to suspend water use until further notice due to power loss. “We are close to running out of water supply in #KyleTX,” the city wrote on Twitter.