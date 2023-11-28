TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice was issued for the Austins Colony water system on Tuesday, according to a notice from Texas Water Utilities.

The boil water notice is currently affecting 400 customers in the Forest Bluff Subdivision of Austins Colony water system, the utility company said.

Customers affected should boil and cool water “prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.” Water has to be brought to a “vigorous rolling boil” and boiled for an additional two minutes, the utility company said.

The public water system will then rescind the notice once it is no longer in effect.

Customers who may have questions about the notice can call the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com.