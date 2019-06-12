Body recovered from Lake Pflugerville Wednesday morning; ID pending
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A body was recovered from Lake Pflugerville Wednesday morning and officials are waiting on positive identification from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, according to a press release from the City of Pflugerville.
While the identity of the person is not confirmed, authorities were searching the lake for days after a kayaker disappeared Sunday evening.
PAST COVERAGE: Search to pick up again Tuesday for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville
"As severe weather blew through, a female in her 20s in a kayak was carried into deeper water," officials wrote. "The kayak is believed to have blown away, and it has yet to be recovered."
A family member told KXAN on Sunday that a man made it safely back to shore when severe weather struck but his wife did not.
The multi-agency search included teams from the Pflugerville Police Department, Travis County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Texas Search and Rescue, Pflugerville Fire Department, Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department, Jonestown Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the American Red Cross.
Lake Pflugerville and the trail will be open to the public at noon Wednesday.
This story will be updated when the identity of the body is released. Please check back for updates.
More Travis County Stories
-
Divers recover vacationing couple's heirloom ring from Lake Travis
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — A diver went down more than 40 feet into Lake Travis Tuesday and somehow found an heirloom wedding ring lost by a couple vacationing in Austin.
On Saturday, Josh and Jessica Goldenberg went boating with some of their friends. Josh decided to take a risk and keep on a precious piece of jewelry.
"Against my wife's wishes, I wore my wedding ring into the lake thinking that there was no chance it could fall off," Josh told KXAN over a FaceTime call Tuesday. "It hadn't fallen off my finger before."Read the Full Article
-
Group offers free PTSD help for veterans but not enough are signing up for it
AUSTIN (KXAN) — June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness month and according to the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs, at least half of Americans have had a traumatic event in their lives.
Of that group, one in 10 men and two in 10 women will develop PTSD. That number can be especially true for military veterans who have witnessed combat and exposed to traumatic experiences.Read the Full Article
-
Inaugural Bold FC Down syndrome soccer camp gives every kid a shot
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Kids with Down syndrome in the Austin area are getting a shot to play a new sport this week.
The first-ever soccer camp put on by the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas and Austin Bold FC registered 40 kids, including siblings of those with the genetic disorder.
Beth Shurtz appreciates that. Her two kids, 7-year-old Jack, who has Down syndrome, and 9-year-old Lydia, are both taking part in the camp.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face