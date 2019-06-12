Body recovered from Lake Pflugerville Wednesday morning; ID pending Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officials search Lake Pflugerville for missing kayaker. (Todd Bynum / KXAN ) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officials search Lake Pflugerville for missing kayaker. (Todd Bynum / KXAN ) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officials search Lake Pflugerville for missing kayaker. (Todd Bynum / KXAN ) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officials search Lake Pflugerville for missing kayaker. (Todd Bynum / KXAN ) Officials search Lake Pflugerville for missing kayaker. (Todd Bynum / KXAN ) Officials search Lake Pflugerville for missing kayaker. (Todd Bynum / KXAN ) Officials search Lake Pflugerville for missing kayaker. (Todd Bynum / KXAN ) Officials search Lake Pflugerville for missing kayaker. (Todd Bynum / KXAN ) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A body was recovered from Lake Pflugerville Wednesday morning and officials are waiting on positive identification from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, according to a press release from the City of Pflugerville.

While the identity of the person is not confirmed, authorities were searching the lake for days after a kayaker disappeared Sunday evening.

PAST COVERAGE: Search to pick up again Tuesday for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

"As severe weather blew through, a female in her 20s in a kayak was carried into deeper water," officials wrote. "The kayak is believed to have blown away, and it has yet to be recovered."

A family member told KXAN on Sunday that a man made it safely back to shore when severe weather struck but his wife did not.

The multi-agency search included teams from the Pflugerville Police Department, Travis County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Texas Search and Rescue, Pflugerville Fire Department, Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department, Jonestown Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the American Red Cross.

Lake Pflugerville and the trail will be open to the public at noon Wednesday.

This story will be updated when the identity of the body is released. Please check back for updates.