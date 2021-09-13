Body of swimmer who went missing on Labor Day recovered from Lake Travis Saturday

A water rescue at Lake Travis switched to recovery mode after a swimmer was unable to be found the evening of Sept. 6, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a swimmer who went missing on Lake Travis on Labor Day was recovered, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The law enforcement agency said around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, deputies responded to reports of a missing swimmer near Hurst Creek. Witnesses reported two couples rented a sailboat, and a woman decided to go swimming near the boat. She began to struggle in the water and wasn’t able to reach a nearby life jacket, according to TCSO.

A man on the sailboat jumped in and tried to save her, but he wasn’t able to help her before she went underwater.

After unsuccessful attempts to reach the woman that day, the operation turned to recovery. TCSO said it searched for the woman from above by drone and looked along the shoreline and surface. Sonar was also used, as well as an underwater camera.

TCSO said the woman’s body was recovered from a depth of 124 feet on Saturday, Sept. 11. Autopsy results are pending. The woman’s name will not be released, the agency said.

Deputies are continuing to look for a swimmer who was reported missing Aug. 7. He was last seen between Starnes Island and North Shore. So far this year, 10 swimmers have been reported as missing on the lake.