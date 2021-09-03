Body of swimmer who went missing in Lake Travis last month recovered

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a swimmer who went missing in Lake Travis last weekend was recovered, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO said the man’s body was found at about 2 p.m. using sonar, at a depth of 144 feet. The man was one of two who were last seen in the Hurst Creek area on August 28. Deputies are still looking for the second man’s body.

Of nine people who TCSO has searched for on the lake this year, seven of them have been recovered. Deputies are continuing to look for the bodies of the other two:

The sheriff’s office said while nine is a high number, it has seen similar numbers of disappearances on the lake before. In 2011, eight bodies were recovered from the lake, and seven were recovered in 2018.

Over the last 10 years, four people last seen swimming in Lake Travis are still missing, TCSO said:

2014: 1

2018: 1

2021: 2

As Labor Day weekend is upon us, TCSO reminds swimmers to wear a life jacket. Deputies said “without exception, missing persons recovered from Lake Travis by TCSO were not wearing a life jacket.”