Body of second missing canoer found on Colorado River

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says it recovered the body of a woman while searching for two missing boaters Tuesday morning. (Jacqui Powell/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The body of a man who disappeared after he and his companion fell in the water while canoeing Monday night has been found Wednesday, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of the other boater, a woman, was found Tuesday.

They were canoeing on the Colorado River in eastern Travis County, east of State Highway 130 near a private ranch on Falwell Lane.

The man and woman have not been identified.

Rescue swimmers from Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue helped search for the missing people Monday night, while STAR Flight searched from the air. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office took over the recovery operation.