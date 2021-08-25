Body of newborn discovered in shallow grave in Travis County

Manchaca, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a newborn infant was found in a shallow grave in the Manchaca area on Tuesday.

TCSO says an area fisherman discovered the body in the 11800 block of Old San Antonio Road — it’s estimated the infant had been in the spot for up to a week.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. Final results of the autopsy are pending.

If you have any information about the incident or the identity of the child’s mother, you’re asked to call 911 or the TCSO tip line at (512) 854-1444.

