Body of missing Lake Travis swimmer identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A swimmer who went missing in Lake Travis on Friday has been identified, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Sally Avison Graham of San Antonio was found Saturday morning. The TCSO Dive Team entered the water around 10 a.m. The body was found around 10:30 am., TCSO says.

An investigation into the cause and manner of death is being conducted by TCSO and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At 6:24 p.m. Friday, TCSO Lake Patrol responded to a report of an adult swimmer who went underwater and didn’t resurface in the Cypress Creek Arm of Lake Travis. Rescuers were unable to find the swimmer Friday night, and they activated a GPS buoy at the location where the swimmer was last reportedly seen, TCSO says.

TCSO says the search Saturday started at the GPS marker.