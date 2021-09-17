Body of man who went missing in Lake Travis in early August recovered

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday recovered the body of a man who went missing in Lake Travis on August 7.

The man’s body was found using sonar at a depth of 110 feet in the area he went missing — between Starnes Island and North Shore, TCSO said.

The sheriff’s office explained the recovery process was “dangerous and challenging” because of the brush, trees and steep ledge in the area.

The male swimmer went missing just before 7 p.m. on August 7. Witnesses told TCSO two men were treading water, waiting to get on a large floating tube as others got off. One of the men wasn’t wearing a life jacket and was last seen a few feet from the tube. TCSO said witnesses reported a wave went over the man, and he never came back up.

Results, including the man’s identity, are pending from an autopsy done Friday morning.

TCSO said this year, 10 swimmers have been reported missing on Lake Travis, and all 10 have been recovered. Watch a lake safety video from the law enforcement agency online here.