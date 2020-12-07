Body of man found on south Travis County recycling center conveyor belt identified

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man found dead on the conveyor belt of a recycling center on Dec. 3.

TCSO says the body of 62-year-old Randall Schinault was discovered while employees were sorting materials at the recycling center in the 3600 block of Farm to Market Road 1327 in south Travis County.

Both Shinault’s cause of death and how his body ultimately ended up at the center are still being investigated. TCSO says evidence so far doesn’t definitely indicate foul play, but that foul play hasn’t been ruled out either.

If you knew Shinault or have any information about his whereabouts on or before Dec. 3, you’re asked to call TCSO at (512) 854-1444.