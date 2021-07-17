Body of father who went missing on Lake Travis July 3 recovered on shoreline

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County deputies recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing over the Fourth of July weekend on Lake Travis.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the Lake Patrol Unit found the body of Lonnie Gray, 28, around 11:30 a.m. Friday on the shoreline.

Gray went missing July 3 just before 5 p.m. in the Hatter Cove area of Lake Travis. Many agencies helped with the rescue, TCSO said, but operations turned to recovery after about 30 minutes.

TCSO said deputies searched the shoreline daily and used sonar to try and find the body. Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Austin and Houston Police Departments also helped with sonar searches.

Search dogs and underwater remotely operated vehicles were also used.

Gray is from Navasota, Texas, which is less than 30 minutes outside College Station in Grimes County. His family told KXAN earlier this month he was a father of four who was boating with family when he disappeared.

Gray’s family urged others to be cautious in the water.

“Watch your family, watch your kids, especially, you know, if they’re not good swimmers or even if they are good swimmers, pay attention to what you’re doing,” his sister, Kierra Gray, said in a July 5 interview.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will be looking into the cause and manner of his death.

In the last 10 years, only two swimmers reported missing have not been recovered: