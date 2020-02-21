Body found on Lake Travis shoreline near last place Austin musician was seen

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office found a body on the shoreline of Lake Travis Friday morning.

The body was discovered near Hippie Hollow around 7 a.m., where the abandoned vehicle and belongings for a missing Austin musician were discovered Feb. 5.

The family of Chameleon Brenden Foster, 25, have spent their days since then looking for answers.

The sheriff’s office said it is not working any other missing person’s cases in the area.

The identity of the body and the cause and manner of death are pending a medical examiner’s investigation.

