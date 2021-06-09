Body found near FM 969, SH 130 in Travis County

Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is working to recover a body found on a piece of land near FM 969 and State Highway 130 Wednesday evening.

TCSO said the call originally came in as a check welfare call Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were able to locate the body, but they haven’t been able to recover it yet, because it’s in a hard-to-reach area, according to TCSO.

It’ll take several hours to recover. At this point, it’s not known if the death is suspicious.

Once an autopsy is performed, deputies should know more, according to TCSO.

