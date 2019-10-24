Body found in Lake Travis more than a week after boater disappeared

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A body has been found in Lake Travis Thursday morning, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. While it has not confirmed its identity, it did say the body was found near where teams have been searching for a missing boater.

The man disappeared Oct. 14 when he fell off a boat near the Emerald Point Marina in Devil’s Cove around 8:30 p.m. Last week, TCSO said there were numerous challenges to finding the boater, including a large search area and an underwater orchard. In addition to sonar and dive teams, Texas Search and Rescue also brought specially-trained dogs to try to narrow the search area.

RELATED: Dogs assist in search for missing man in Lake Travis

TCSO says the body was found at a depth of 109 feet and divers are en route to begin recovering it.