Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Lake Travis Aquaholics party barge in May 2018. (KXAN Photo)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Lake Travis Aquaholics party barge in May 2018. (KXAN Photo)

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — The body recovered from Lake Travis on Oct. 4 has been identified as 25-year-old Rachel Scott, who went missing in May after falling from the top level of a party barge.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said her friends and other witnesses saw Scott fall from the barge on May 19 and then hit her head on the lower level before sliding into the water.

Several people dove into the water to try and rescue Scott but were unsuccessful.

Multiple dive teams searched for Scott in the days following the incident and continued throughout the summer.

Last Thursday, members of the Austin Police Department's EOD Dive team found the body of a woman at a depth of 117 feet near the area where Scott was last seen. Her body was recovered the next day.

The Travis County medical examiner subsequently identified the body as Rachel Scott. The official cause and manner of death will be released in a final report.

The Scott family released the following statement:

Our family will be eternally grateful to the dive teams of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Department, along with other supporting agencies, for their unwavering commitment to completing the nearly impossible task of recovering our daughter Rachel Scott. We are so appreciative of their determination and persistence, and we want to thank each and every one of the many dedicated law enforcement personnel who worked tirelessly to find Rachel and bring her home. The incredible outpouring of support and prayers from friends and complete strangers in this community has meant so much and continues to help us as we navigate our way through this very sad time. Rachel was our beautiful and loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend. We ask that you honor Rachel’s memory by continuing her legacy of bringing joy and kindness into the world.

The owner of the Aquaholics party barge told KXAN in May that company protocol says if a person goes overboard, someone on the boat must keep eyes on the person until they can be rescued. But in this case, he said the victim hit her head and sank immediately.

"Everyone was in a state of shock really," Tatiana Sandoval, a woman who called 911, said at the time. "It all happened so fast."