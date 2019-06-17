Body found in Lake Pflugerville identified as missing kayaker

Search teams look for a missing kayaker on Lake Pflugerville June 10, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Will DuPree)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The body found in Lake Pflugerville last Wednesday has been identified as a kayaker who disappeared on the lake June 9.

The city of Pflugerville identified the body as that of Puja Thapa, 23, on Monday.

On Sunday, June 9, around 6:46 p.m. police got a call about a potential drowning as a storm rolled through the area. A family member told KXAN over the phone that a man made it back to shore safely but his wife did not.

Her body was found Wednesday after a multi-day and multi-agency search.



