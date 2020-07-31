Body found in field decomposing between Manor and Elgin

Authorities found a body in a field Friday between Manor and Elgin. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A body was found in a field between Manor and Elgin on Friday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The body was located on 14000 Farm to Market Road 1100, which is north of U.S. Highway 290 near Kimbro, Texas.

ATC EMS said it pronounced the person deceased at 10:05 a.m. It did not say if the person was a man or a woman, but did say the person was “obviously deceased,” when they arrived.

Authorities on scene also said the body was decomposing.

ATC EMS says the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

“Expect law enforcement presence in the area for investigation,” ATC EMS said. “EMS is no longer on scene.”