Body found in area where Lake Travis swimmer went missing

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) —A body has been found in the area of Lake Travis where a swimmer went missing earlier this month, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

44-year-old Latodrian “Todd” Dillon of Bogalusa, Louisiana was reportedly last seen struggling in the Sandy Creek Center Line area before going under the water and not resurfacing on Oct. 3.

TCSO said on Friday that county and Austin Police Department deep divers recovered the body, but an autopsy must be done to positively identify it.

TCSO released photos of Dillon from his family on Wednesday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been involved with the search. Several types of sonar and underwater cameras, as well as shoreline searches, have been used to try and find him.