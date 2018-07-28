Body recovered at Lake Travis' Devil's Cove after man dives, doesn't resurface
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) – A man in his 20s died Saturday afternoon after diving into the water in the Devil’s Cove area of Lake Travis, said the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said the call came in at about 3:22 p.m. about a man who had not resurfaced after diving.
At 4:05 p.m., emergency crews switched from a rescue operation to recovery mode.
A civilian swimmer in the area dove down and found the man and brought him to the surface, said the Sheriff's Office. Then a fire unit assisted getting him to shore.
He was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m. officials said. It's too early to say if the man drowned, the sheriff's office said. His cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.
Investigators remain on scene talking to witnesses and gathering more information.
