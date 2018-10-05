Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. View of Lake Travis from the Oasis on July 7, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — People were hurt after a boat crashed into an island overnight on Lake Travis.

The Texas Game Wardens tweeted Friday morning that the boat hit an island and multiple people were hurt. It didn't specify how many people were on the boat, how many were hurt, what kind of boat was involved or any specific damage.

The Texas Game Wardens and boating accident reconstruction team are investigating.

The levels at Lake Travis are about 658.88 feet, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Separately, the Travis County Sheriff's Office tweeted around 10:47 a.m. it had recovered a body from Lake Travis Friday morning.