AUSTIN (KXAN) — "They really did not expect me to leave that hospital from what the infectious disease doctor, how she responded to me," remembered 44-year-old Tracey Sengele, one of the Austin-Travis County area's first patients to recover from the virus.

Sengele spent 10 days on a ventilator at St. David's South Austin Medical Center. "She was very happy that I had the turnaround that I did," she said.