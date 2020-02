Jose Garza, a candidate for Travis County District Attorney, announced Tuesday that he received an endorsement from Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate. (Photo courtesy of JoseForDA.com)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Attorney candidate José Garza picked up another campaign endorsement from a presidential candidate.

In an email, Garza announced Sen. Bernie Sanders has endorsed his campaign.

Sanders joins another Democratic presidential candidate to endorse Garcia’s campaign. Sen. Elizabeth Warren gave her endorsement in late January.

Early voting in the primary elections begins Tuesday.