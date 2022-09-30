BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — A gas leak in Bee Cave is prompting nearby buildings to be evacuated, according to Lake Travis Fire Rescue.

The agency said the 10-inch natural gas leak is on RR 620 by the Chick-fil-A near Ladera Boulevard.

RR 620 is shut down in both directions due to the leak, and buildings within 150 feet are being evacuated, LTFR said.

Texas Gas Service is helping to make repairs. LTFR said the valve to the gas line was turned off, and crews are waiting for the remaining gas in the line to dissipate.

People should avoid the area.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.