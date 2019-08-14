Bee Cave boy hurt by shrapnel after holding round up to lit candle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 9-year-old Bee Cave boy was injured by a bullet when he held a round up to a lit candle Tuesday, according to the Bee Cave Police Department.

The boy held a 5.56/2.23 round up to a candle Tuesday at the 14900 block of Swallow Tailed Kite Drive, in a neighborhood northwest of Bee Cave Parkway and State Highway 71.

“The round exploded in his hand and shrapnel from the round hit his chest,” police wrote. “The boy was care flighted and is in stable condition.”

Police said the boy’s parents didn’t know where he got the round. They believe there was no foul play involved, but rather “youthful indiscretion.” Officials don’t believe the boy found the round in his home.