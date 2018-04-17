Bat found in Manor tests positive for rabies

The city of Manor is issuing a Rabies Alert Notice after a bat found by a Manor resident Monday tested positive for rabies.

The resident found the living Mexican free-tailed bat in the 300 block of West Eggleston Street. Animal Control urged her not to touch the bat but by the time they arrived, she had placed the bat in a shoebox.

Manor Animal Control euthanized the bat and submitted it for testing, which came back positive for rabies.

While the woman wasn’t sure if she had been bitten or scratched by the bat, health officials urged her to seek medical attention for having contact with the rabid bat.

The city says it has seen an increase in bat calls this spring. It’s urging people not to touch animals acting abnormally.

