Bastrop County health authority moving over to Austin-Travis County’s job

Travis County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dr. Desmar Walkes (City of Austin photo)

Dr. Desmar Walkes (City of Austin photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a city memo Friday, Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard announced the agency’s new local health authority.

Desmar Walkes, M.D., who has been the local health authority for neighboring Bastrop County since 2007, will take over for Dr. Mark Escott, who became the health authority on an interim basis in 2019.

“Dr. Walkes has 33 years of experience in health care as a family practitioner, medical authority, medical director and in administrative medicine,” Hayden-Howard wrote in the memo. “She has been the point person for Bastrop County’s COVID-19 response, participating in regular meetings with elected officials, State of Texas Public Health officials, schools, nursing homes, businesses and residents.”

Walkes founded the A+ Lifestyle Medical Group

Walkes starts May 31, Hayden-Howard said.

Read Hayden-Howard’s full memo hereDownload

The health authority reports to APH director and is responsible for clinical oversight of medically related services rendered by APH and its licensed professionals, the memo said.

Escott has been the interim health authority for 20 months throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and wasn’t being paid for it. He is now the city of Austin’s chief medical officer.

“When he stepped into this role, we never imagined we would be faced with a pandemic and rely so heavily on Dr. Escott as our Health Authority,” Hayden-Howard said.

“He brought professionalism, solid medical expertise, and a steady hand which instilled a trust in our community during this incredibly challenging time,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss