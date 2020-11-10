Bars will stay closed in Travis County through at least Nov. 17

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As coronavirus cases continue rising in the Austin-Travis County area this fall, Interim County Judge Sam Biscoe is ruling to keep bars closed.

In a statement on Tuesday, Biscoe said that based on recent updates from Dr. Mark Escott, Austin Public Health interim health authority, he will not authorize bars to reopen through the remainder of his tenure, which will end Nov. 17.

Earlier in the day, Escott warned that cases have gone up 60%. Additionally, Escott said Monday was the first time since Sept. 10 that the area has reported more than 200 new cases in a single day. Monday’s new case count was 214.

“My concern is in the next week to two weeks that we may need to transition into stage four so that we can flatten the curve again,” Dr. Escott said. “Where we are right now is very similar to where we were around June 17-18, where we were two weeks away from hitting our peak.”

Escott urged residents to continue hand washing, social distancing and all the other measures taken to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

While many business remain open through the pandemic, for bars, there will be more waiting.

“Earlier this year, Travis County residents were successful in flattening the curve by practicing the proven safety measures recommended to us by our health experts,” Biscoe said on Tuesday. “I am confident this community can repeat its success and move us to a place where we can safely reopen our bars.”

The judge previously chose not to reopen bars back in October, when he said he could not “in good conscience,” allow bars to reopen.

Escott warned on Tuesday that if the area can’t flatten this curve again, “Thanksgiving is going to be bad, and Christmas may look worse.”

As of Tuesday, there have been 33,382 cases of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County — including 457 deaths.