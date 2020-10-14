Bars in Travis County barred from reopening

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County will not reopen its bars Wednesday and county leaders do not plan to reopen them for the next two weeks.

“I cannot in good conscience allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity at this time,” interim Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe said in a statement early Wednesday. Biscoe said he would reevaluate his decision on Oct. 28.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order, bars in areas with less than a 15% hospitalization rate can reopen under the approval of its respective county judge. While surrounding county judges jumped at the chance to reopen bars, Biscoe waited until Wednesday to make a decision.

He cited a recent uptick in COVID-19 numbers for his reason to keep bars shuttered.

“Based on the memo from Dr. Mark Escott, COVID-19 continues to be a threat to Travis County. In the past ten days, Travis County has seen an increase in hospitalized individuals, ICU bed utilization, and ventilator use,” Biscoe said.

At Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Court meeting, Dr. Escott, the interim public health authority, reminded officials about a spike in hospitalizations in the county after a round of reopenings this summer.

“We were in a similar area of new cases and hospitalizations, and within three weeks, we were in a crisis. We can get there again if we relax too much,” he said.

Escott explained safety precautions were especially important in order to keep kids in school and businesses open.

“While it is important to identify avenues for our business community to reopen and thrive, we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of this community,” Dr. Escott said in a memo to Judge Biscoe, “and our ability to ensure that our schools can successfully stay open for in-person learning.”

Dr. Escott said in the memo recent data indicates “that we may experience an 87% increase in admissions, a 55% increase in hospital bed use, and a 64% increase in ICU bed utilization by November 1, 2020.”

Full statement from Judge Biscoe