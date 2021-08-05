Backyard in Bee Cave getting ready to break ground, could open in 2024

A state road construction sign appears along Interstate 55 in preparation for road work to begin, near Springfield, Ill., Monday, May 16, 2011. Illinois may turn to private companies to help pay for road construction, a move intended to save the state money and create new jobs. Critics, however, question the idea of government teaming […]

BEE CAVE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — The developers behind the long-anticipated revamp of the Backyard in Bee Cave are gearing up to start construction, with plans to open the music-venue-centered mixed-use project in early 2024.

Backyard Partners LLC recently submitted construction permits for the first phase of the development and hopes to break ground by the end of this year at the 35-acre site at 13801 Bee Cave Pkwy., near RM 620.

It is a monumental step toward the revival of a historic Hill Country music venue that hosted the likes of Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, Bob Dylan and David Bowie — and a new chapter in a years-long redevelopment saga marred by legal complications, shifting plans and leadership changes.

