1 dead in shooting near Pflugerville apartment complex

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police said a woman is dead after a shooting near an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Town Center Drive in Pflugerville, near the Century Stone Hill South apartment complex, and found a woman had been shot. They gave her CPR in an attempt to save her life, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“I’m just shell shocked,” a nearby resident told KXAN.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Pflugerville police responded and used K9 teams to search for the gunman. Police have not released any information about what that gunman may look like. They have not said whether they have anyone in custody or if there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The scene is still active and an investigation is ongoing, authorities say.