Austin’s Sobering Center opens new dorm tailored for those coming off of stimulants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County’s Sobering Center will begin separating people they intake by substance instead of gender.

The center says it’s making the change after three years of service “to better meet clients where they are.”

The center explains people act differently depending on whether they’re on a depressant or stimulant, so having a more fitting environment for each will allow staff to provide the best care.

As a result, the center opened a new “stimulant dorm” to house people who are coming off of drugs like cocaine and meth.

The dorm is outfitted with things like bean bags, crafts, television and other tactile activities.

Learn more about the new stimulant dorm online.