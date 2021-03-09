Austin-Travis County plans to demobilize alternate care site at Austin Convention Center

Part of the alternate care site set up at the Austin Convention Center in case hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. (KXAN photo/Alex Caprariello)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Leaders announced plans to demobilize the alternate care site at the Austin Convention Center Tuesday in Travis County Commissioners Court.

The site opened in January, when there was a noticeable surge in coronavirus patients that put a strain on the area’s ICU capacity.

Leaders said 28 patients were there as of Monday, and as of 5 p.m. the same day, the center stopped accepting patients. About 187 additional patients have been treated and released from the site since it opened, according to Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott.

With the demobilization process, all patients currently being housed there will be moved to other facilities by March 20.

Leaders won’t hesitate to mobilize the site again if it’s needed in the future. Set up would take about one week.

Escott said the Austin-Travis County area has had a significant 50% decrease in its moving average of new cases in one week. ICU capacity experienced a 24% decrease, however, hospitalizations increased 15% in the past week, which is stopping leaders from moving the area to Stage 3 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines just yet.

Leaders are also concerned about spring break and the removal of the mask mandate and capacity restrictions and what consequences might come up as a result. So for now, they’re sticking with Stage 4.

Regional Infusion Center

Another center helping to treat COVID-19 patients in Austin and Travis County is the infusion center in east Austin. The center opened in early January to provide antibody therapy to patients to lower their risk of hospitalization.

So far, 730 patients have been treated at the center, Escott said, but the center has a much larger capacity than what the area is currently using.

Escott said they are continuing to remind health care providers to refer patients who might need the treatment to the center.

Vaccination efforts for educators, school workers

As part of their “School Saturdays” initiative, Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard said 5,500 school staff members and 2,168 child care employees have been vaccinated.