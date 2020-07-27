Austin-Travis County EMS makes changes due to increase in calls during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The COVID-19 pandemic led Austin-Travis County EMS to announce changes to deal with a rise in calls and the need to take more time to disinfect equipment.

In a July 22 memo to the mayor and the Austin City Council, Ernesto Rodriguez, the chief for Austin-Travis County EMS, detailed how the agency will reposition ambulances during the week throughout the city and bring in more crews on the weekend to face these challenges.

Starting Tuesday, Rodriguez wrote the agency will move three ambulances to different locations from where they’re normally stationed so that they can help respond to areas experiencing the highest numbers of calls. Those respective ambulances will now station themselves at the following spots:

EMS Station 1 at 3601 South 1st St. to assist the South-Central corridor.

The AMLI building in downtown Austin.

EMS Station 5 at 5710 North Lamar to help with demand in the North-Central corridor.

The chief’s memo, however, notes, “These units can be moved throughout the community to improve coverage and do not necessarily stay within a response district and are not limited in where they can be deployed during their shift.”

During the weekends, Austin-Travis County EMS will also have two additional ambulances available to respond to calls, according to the memo. These two units will be staffed by employees who’d like to work overtime as well as administrative staff members, like various instructors.

“The department will staff units when personnel are available and avoid forcing staff to work extra

hours,” the memo stated. “The overtime units will be on-duty from 9:30 a.m to 9:30 p.m. and will be placed in the downtown area.”

Rodriguez wrote in the memo that this extra help on the weekends will be kept in place “until further notice.”

Decontamination time

In mid-June through July, the chief’s memo detailed that his agency experienced “an increase in

the time required for each call for cleaning, disinfection, uniform changes, and personal hygiene.” The chart below shows how the total hours spent out of service each day decontaminating equipment rose sharply in recent weeks.

Austin-Travis County EMS

Rodriguez highlighted this issue to further explain how the pandemic is affecting operations for Austin-Travis County EMS.