Austin, Travis County ban gatherings of 10 people and require masks in latest order

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gatherings of 10 or more people are banned and face masks are required in public, the City of Austin has stated in its latest order, which takes effect Friday.

Mayor Adler said the new order “takes full advantage of new tools in the Governor’s latest orders making masks mandatory and enforceable while also prohibiting groups over 10.”

“It is now on each of us to do our part – for our communities and for our loved ones – especially this holiday weekend,” he added.

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring all Texans to wear face coverings in public, while restricting outdoor gatherings to no more than ten people.

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe said the county will “actively enforce” Gov. Abbott’s order throughout the holiday weekend.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, removes his face mask to deliver remarks at a press conference on June 22, 2020, relating to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. He warned Texans that further measures might be taken to restrict the reopening process if citizens do not adhere to the guidelines outlined by the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

The City of Austin now says everyone must wear some form of covering that fits snugly over their nose and mouth when in public.

People should not leave their homes unless conducting essential activities and must stay home if they are sick, it adds.

The City order includes a number of exceptions to the ban on large gatherings.

Exceptions to the order include essential workforce businesses, religious services, local government operations, child care services, youth camps and recreational sports programs.

Meanwhile, the order states that outdoor areas – professional, collegiate or similar sporting events, swimming pools, water parks, zoos and aquariums, rodeos and amusement parks – should operate at no more than 50% capacity.

The City’s new mask policy also includes exceptions.

Children under 10, those with a medical condition or disability that prevents safe mask use, anyone eating, drinking or seated at a restaurant, those exercising outdoors solo or with people from their household, drivers who are solo or with people from their household, swimmers, voters, poll workers, people providing religious worship, broadcasters and people communicating with the hearing impaired are not required to wear masks.

Additionally, anyone that is part of a household that includes a COVID-19 patient, or someone awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test, is ordered to isolate and not leave the City of Austin until cleared by Austin Public Health, according to the order.