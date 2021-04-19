Austin shooting suspect arrested, wanted for killing 3 people

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have arrested the former law officer wanted in the shooting that left three people dead and launched a massive manhunt.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, was arrested Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. without incident approximately 20 hours after the shooting, Manor Police confirmed. They did say Broderick had a pistol at the time of his arrest, but no shots were fired.

Broderick was found between Manor and Elgin on Old Kimbro Road just south of Highway 290 after at least two 911 calls reporting a suspicious person. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office took the lead with the arrest with Manor Police assisting.

Broderick arrested 18 miles east of shooting scene

That shooting took place just before noon Sunday at the Arboretum Oaks Apartments in northwest Austin. It was initially reported as an active shooter situation, but police later said it was an isolated domestic crime. Three people were found dead at the scene.

Elgin ISD confirmed that two of those killed had been students at Elgin High School — Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick. Broderick’s mother was believed to have been the third victim.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

According to the Texas Rangers and Travis County court records, Stephen Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective and was charged with sexual assault of a child in June 2020.

He bonded out of jail days after his arrest and resigned from the sheriff’s office, according to a spokeswoman.

Broderick was also previously an investigator with the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.