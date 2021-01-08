Austin real estate developer pleads guilty to indecent exposure

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Christopher Milam pleaded guilty to an indecent exposure charge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A real estate developer pleaded guilty last month to indecent exposure and received two years deferred adjudication probation, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Milam, an Austin-area developer, faced an indecency to a child charge stemming from an arrest in 2018. A 7-year-old girl told police at the time he had exposed himself to her twice, including when he “removed his robe while helping her build a play fort in her bedroom,” according to an affidavit.

Milam pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge in the case Dec. 21, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. The deferred adjudication probation sentence means he is not in jail but must check in regularly, and if at the end of those two years a judge determines he’s complied, he can be determined “not guilty” of the crime.