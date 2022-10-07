TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Public Health and Travis County community organizations are setting up COVID-19 vaccines clinics throughout the county this weekend.

Clinics are open to everyone who’s eligible for a vaccine and do not require identification, insurance, or proof of citizenship. All vaccinations are free.

If you’re getting a booster shot, bring your vaccine record card to be updated.

It’s recommended that anyone getting a shot wear appropriate clothing, such as shirts that allow you to easily expose your arm.

To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish).

Saturday

Boo the Flu (Austin Public Health) Time: 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Address: 515 Vargas Rd., Austin, TX 79741

Vaccine: Moderna (6 months), Pfizer (6 months), Novavax (12 years), Moderna updated bivalent booster (18 years), Pfizer updated bivalent booster (12 years), and flu

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County) Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)

Austin Country Flea Market (Travis County) Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 9500 US 290 Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)

812 Outdoor Flea Market (Travis County) Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 8714 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)

La Moreliana (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Address: 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years)

Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County)Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd. Austin, TX 78746

Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)

Sunday

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County) Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)

Austin Country Flea Market (Travis County) Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 9500 US 290 Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)

812 Outdoor Flea Market (Travis County) Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 8714 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)

Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County)Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd. Austin, TX 78746

Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)

Monday

Gus Garcia Recreation Center (Travis County)Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Address: 1201 E. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County) Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County) Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County) Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years)