TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Public Health and Travis County community organizations are setting up COVID-19 vaccines clinics throughout the county this weekend.
Clinics are open to everyone who’s eligible for a vaccine and do not require identification, insurance, or proof of citizenship. All vaccinations are free.
If you’re getting a booster shot, bring your vaccine record card to be updated.
It’s recommended that anyone getting a shot wear appropriate clothing, such as shirts that allow you to easily expose your arm.
To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish).
Saturday
Boo the Flu (Austin Public Health) Time: 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Address: 515 Vargas Rd., Austin, TX 79741
Vaccine: Moderna (6 months), Pfizer (6 months), Novavax (12 years), Moderna updated bivalent booster (18 years), Pfizer updated bivalent booster (12 years), and flu
Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County) Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744
Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)
Austin Country Flea Market (Travis County) Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Address: 9500 US 290 Austin, TX 78724
Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)
812 Outdoor Flea Market (Travis County) Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Address: 8714 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719
Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)
La Moreliana (Travis County)
Time: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Address: 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. Austin, TX 78744
Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years)
Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County)Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd. Austin, TX 78746
Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)
Sunday
Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County) Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744
Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)
Austin Country Flea Market (Travis County) Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Address: 9500 US 290 Austin, TX 78724
Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)
812 Outdoor Flea Market (Travis County) Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Address: 8714 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719
Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)
Austin City Limits Music Festival (Travis County)Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd. Austin, TX 78746
Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)
Monday
Gus Garcia Recreation Center (Travis County)Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Address: 1201 E. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753
Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years)
La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County) Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753
Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years)
La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County) Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744
Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years)
Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County) Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Address: 6305 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78723
Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years)